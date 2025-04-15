Design and tender documents for the Sandy Bay and the Thomas Saunders Secondary Schools completed
Design and tender documents for the Sandy Bay and the Thomas Saunders Secondary Schools have been completed.
The announcement was made by Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves.
Minister Gonsalves was speaking on several school projects being carried out by the government.
The Minister also said students at the St Clair Dacon Secondary School and the Charles Adams Anglican High, will move into their schools soon.