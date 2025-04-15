Invest SVG’s diaspora outreach is hailed as a positive step forward

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves has described Invest SVG’s Diaspora Outreach campaign as a ‘wonderful initiative.’

Speaking on radio recently, Minister Gonsalves said the discussions held during the first leg of the “Home is Where the Heart is” campaign, held in the United Kingdom, has already started bearing fruit.

The Minister said while there, they held a meeting with roughly 40 British Investors who have the capital and skills to invest in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Gonsalves said the meeting was a lengthy, in-depth discussion about the country’s investment potential.

