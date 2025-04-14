Obituaries MR KING KENVER JOSEPH Z Jack April 14, 2025 Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint MR KING KENVER JOSEPH of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Vermont and Buccament Bay died on Wednesday March 19th at the age of 38. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Tuesday April 15th in Rosedale, New Jersey at 11:30am.Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: St. Vincent and the Grenadines to be showcased at World Expo 2025 in Japan Related Stories Obituaries MR WILLINGTON ROHAN JOHN Z Jack April 11, 2025 Obituaries MR ORMOND ALBERT BOYEA Z Jack April 11, 2025 Obituaries MS DIANA VICTORIA LEWIS Z Jack April 11, 2025