Yesterday, La Soufriere Hikers gained an 8-wicket win over Dark View Explorers in VINCY Premier League Ten/10 Championship at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The scores: Dark View Explores 128-1 off 10 overs (Jonathan Carter 63 off 32 balls , Jacobus Pienaar 52 off 27 balls), La Soufriere Hikers 129-2 off 8 overs (Dejourn Charles 55 off 22 balls, Dillon Douglas 36 off 12 balls, Jeheil Walters 26 off 15 balls).

In yesterday’s second match, Botanical Gardens Rangers defeated Fort Charlotte Strikers by 21 runs with Grenadian Andre Fletcher scoring his second consecutive hundred.

The scores: Botanical Gardens Rangers 132-2 off 10 overs (Andre Fletcher 104 off 39 balls with 10 fours and 7 sixes), Fort Charlotte Strikers 111-7 off 10 overs (Cosmus Hackshaw 39 off 21 balls, Kyle Jordan 35 off 15 balls, Darel Cyrus 2-10, Romeil Jeffrey 2-7).

Another wo matches will be played today. At 12.00 noon, Fort Charlotte Strikers will oppose Dark View Explorers, and at 2.30 p. m, Salt Pond Breakers will meet Botanical Gardens Rangers.

