St. Vincent and the Grenadines to be showcased at World Expo 2025 in Japan

Invest SVG is currently representing this country at the World Expo 2025, which officially opened yesterday.

Communications Officer at Invest SVG, Alejandro Tesorero told NBC News, the Expo is currently being held in Osaka, Japan and will run for six months.

He said the Invest SVG Team will be promoting everything about St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the Expo and the public can stay abreast with these developments through Invest SVG’s Social Media Pages.

