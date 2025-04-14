Forestry officials warn against use of poison

As the Easter period approaches, the Forestry Services in the Ministry of Agriculture has issued a strong warning regarding the use of poisonous chemicals to catch aquatic wildlife such as crayfish, in the nation’s rivers.

The warning came from outgoing Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence, during an interview with NBC News.

Providence said this issue arises every year during the Easter period and it is illegal to use poisons and other chemicals, to catch crayfish.

He has appealed to people not to catch the young fish as these must be left back, to replenish river fish stocks.

Providence said while people across the country like to enjoy meals made from river fish during the Easter period, they need to make special effort to ensure it is fished from the rivers safely.

He reiterated that the use of poisonous chemicals to catch river fish can negatively affect the health of those who consume them, causes significant damage and kills many other fishes that are not used.

