High-Tech Weather Stations installed to boost climate resilience in SVG Agriculture

This country is boosting its fight against climate threats in agriculture, with the installation of new high-tech Automated Weather Stations (AWS).

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Cuthbert Knights, has said the installation of six AWS) across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, marks a pivotal step in strengthening the country’s ability to manage pests and diseases, in the agriculture sector.

Speaking at the recent handover ceremony, Knights emphasized that the new technology will play a key role in understanding and controlling pest and disease outbreaks, which remain a serious threat to food production.

Knights said the AWS will help St. Vincent and the Grenadines become more resilient, operate more efficiently, and support data-driven farming—ultimately strengthening food security.

The six stations, donated by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, are part of a broader effort to build resilience across the agriculture sector.

