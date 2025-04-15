Vincentians begin to benefit from BERRy income support project

Minister of National Mobilization Keisal Peters said Vincentians have begun collecting income support from the Government’s BERRy Income Support Project.

The BERRy project was created to provide short-term income support and restore economic activity and build back better critical infrastructure and services impacted by Hurricane Beryl

Speaking on radio recently, Minister of National Mobilization Keisal Peters said the programme will continue for the next three months.

