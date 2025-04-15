AI’s has the potential to transform specific areas of Government

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be used to significantly enhance specific areas within the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture.

That’s according to Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Tamira Browne.

Dr Browne said AI can be useful to develop smart tourism experiences.

Dr Browne said with the recent adoption of the OECS Sustainable Tourism Policy 2025–2035, AI tools can be used to track environmental indicators to ensure tourism remains sustainable.

