Government announces arrival of 300 Pre-Fabricated Houses to aid in recovery efforts

Some three hundred pre-fabricated houses are expected to arrive here as part of the Government’s ongoing efforts in the rebuilding and reconstruction efforts post Hurricane Beryl.

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves made this announcement while speaking on Radio on Monday night.

Minister Gonsalves said the houses will be erected by a Trinidadian Company, and an advanced team will arrive here to conduct assessment and training with builders and Contractors.

Minister Gonsalves also indicated that approximately 14 million dollars was spent on housing within the last three months.

