Bequia to come alive for Easter weekend with exciting events

The Grenadine island of Bequia is a hive of activity as events continue for the staging of this year’s Easter celebrations.

Chairperson of the Bequia Onshore Activities Management Committee, Jan Ollivierre-Providence told NBC News they held a number of successful events so far and their programme of activities will continue on Saturday April 19th , with a number of Boat Races.

She said there will also be the ECGC Bakeoff among other activities on Saturday, followed by a Family Day on Sunday and wrap-up on Monday.

Ollivierre-Providence also outlined a number of activities that will be held on-shore by other private promoters, as part of the Easter celebrations kicking off from this Saturday morning.

