SVG negotiating $65 Million World Bank Loan for development projects

The Government is currently negotiating with the World Bank for approximately 65-million US dollars to fund development projects in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said at a Press Briefing yesterday that the development projects will begin in 2026, as he’s confident his administration will secure a sixth term in office.

The Prime Minister said the Kingstown Water Front Revitalization and Urban Renewal Project is also listed among the projects to be undertaken next year.

