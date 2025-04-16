Entertainers throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being encouraged to seek information and educate themselves about their Collective Rights as creatives.

This encouragement has come from local music producer Dougal “D Fresh” Allen who is now the Licensing Agent in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, for the Eastern Caribbean Collective Organization for Music Rights (ECCO) Incorporated.

ECCO is a non-profit collective management organization that is dedicated to protecting and promoting the intellectual property rights of composers, authors, and music publishers across the Eastern Caribbean.

In an interview with NBC News, Allen said Vincentian entertainers can visit ECCO’s website to access information about their rights and how they can ensure the correct benefits for their music are received.

He said people can also contact the local ECCO office to ensure that they are registered in order to receive their benefits.

New Licensing Agent in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for the Eastern Caribbean Collective Organization for Music Rights (ECCO) Incorporated, Vincentian music Producer Dougal "D Fresh" Allen.

