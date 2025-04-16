The Mountain View Adventist Academy was adjudged winner of the inaugural Robotics Competition organized by the National Centre of Technological Innovation.

Fifteen Secondary schools and 27 teams participated in the event, which saw the Bethel High School placing second and third place going to the Buccament Bay Secondary School.

Speaking at a Prize-giving ceremony at the Methodist Church Hall, Chief Executive Officer of the NCTI, Petrus Gumbs commended the students for their participation.

Also addressing the ceremony was Minister of Information Technology Camillo Gonsalves, who restated the Government’s commitment to investing in Technology.

