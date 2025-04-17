A Pause in USAID Funding to affect critical disaster preparedness and recovery systems

With the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season fast approaching, Caribbean country’s disaster preparedness and recovery have been left without critical aid, as a result of the pause on funding from the USAID.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said the pause in funding from USAID, would affect systems like the Regional Security System (RSS) and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Agency (CDEMA).

Prime Minister Gonsalves said this was communicated to the United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his recent trip to the Caribbean.

The Prime Minister said the US Military has offered to construct an emergency warehouse in Canouan and Myreau, which was ear marked to be constructed, using funds from the USAID.

