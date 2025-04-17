A five-year strategic development plan has been signed between the the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the Center for Enterprise Development (CED).

The plan is aimed at strengthening the private sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The signing ceremony which took place Wednesday, April 16 at the CED, marked the beginning of a two-component project, with the first phase funded by a grant valued at approximately USD $45,000.

Head of the Private Sector Division at the CDB, Lisa Harding, pointed out the significance of the partnership, noting that the timing of the project is critical.

General Manager of the Center for Enterprise Development, Ronette Lewis, echoed the importance of the project, highlighting the long-term vision behind the plan, to improve and enhance the CED as a business support company, to offer better service to entrepreneurs.

