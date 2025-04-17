Parents urged to swap juice for fresh fruit to maintain child’s dental health

Dental Surgeon in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Brendan Richards, has encouraged parents to include more fresh fruits rather than juices in their babies’ diets, as this supports proper chewing and overall dental development.

Speaking on NBC Radio during a discussion on child dental health and nutrition, Dr. Richards explained that fruits provide important nutrients that support a child’s general well-being.

In contrast, he noted that many fruit juices are high in sugar and offer little to no nutritional benefit.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related