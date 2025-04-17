SVG School of Continuing Education stresses skills and certification for workforce success

Chief Executive Officer of the SVG School of Continuing Education, Nzinga Sargeant, is accentuating the importance of equipping students not only with hands on abilities, but with the credentials to prove their competence in the workforce.

Sargeant explains that while learning skills is very important, having a certificate helps people get better jobs and earn more.

She adds that the SVG School of Continuing Education aims to ensure that all graduates are well-prepared to find successful employment, whether in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines or overseas.

