New alternative underground water sources secured for North Windward communities

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves said water has been successfully tapped from two underground sources.

The Minister said this came about after realizing the need for alternative sources of water, following the 2021 eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano.

Minister Gonsalves said the government is currently buying all the necessary fittings to make the water potable for the residents of North Windward.

