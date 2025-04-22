MS EVER-LENA “EVER” RAGUETTE of O-sha-wa, Canada formerly of Paget Farm, Bequia died on Thursday April 10th at the age of 66. She was the Proprietor of Quality of Life Health and Human Services in Canada. A celebration service takes place on Saturday April 26th at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa, Canada. The viewing begins at 11:00 am. The service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to A Memorial Bench which will be located in the park next to Hillsdale, LTC. The go fund link is https://www.gofundme.com/f/commemorative-bench-for-ever





