Local Urologist urges men to get early prostate checkups

Urologist in the Ministry of Health at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Dr. Rohan Deshong, is sounding the alarm on a common health misconception among men.

Dr. Deshong says many men misinterpret signs of an enlarged prostate as cancer, but in reality, roughly 95 percent of those concerns turn out to be just an enlarged prostate.

He is urging men experiencing symptoms to get checked early, as proper diagnosis can lead to effective treatment and peace of mind.

