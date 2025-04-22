Isiah Toney from the St Vincent Grammar School beat out five other competitors to win the title of Junior Minister of Tourism for St Vincent and the Grenadines. He will represent St Vincent and the Grenadines at this year’s Regional Tourism and Youth Congress.

Speaking at a ceremony to recognize the participants, Minister of Education Curtis King commended the students and schools who participated in yesterday’s event.

The Minister told the competitors that they have the future of the tourism industry in their hands.

Minister King reminded the students that tourism is a gateway and opportunity for St Vincent and the Grenadines to share its rich heritage, breathtaking landscapes and warm hospitality with the world.

Kenneil Bess of the Dr. JP Eustace Memorial Secondary School placed second, while Kristi Huggins of St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown Secondary School, took third place.

