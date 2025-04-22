Significant progress made in Southern Grenadines recovery efforts following Hurricane Beryl

The Government has made significant progress in the recovery efforts in the Southern Grenadines, in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl

Senior Education Officer with responsibility for Disaster Risk Reduction and School Safety, Dr. Idelia Ferdinand provided an update on the process on Radio on Sunday.

Ferdinand said several groups and organizations are supporting the ongoing operation, nine months after the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl

Ferdinand indicated that good progress has been made with the reconstruction of houses in Union island.

