Vincy Mas 2025 to be officially launched on May 10th

Vincy Mas 2025, this country’s premier cultural festival, will be officially launched next month.

Marketing Executive of the Carnival Development Corporation, Elsworth Ezzie Roberts made the announcement on NBC’s Talk Yuh Talk Programme this morning.

Roberts said preparations are being made for the launch slated for Saturday May 10th at the E.T Joshua Airport Tarmac.

Roberts said several changes will be made, with the aim of improving the festival.

