SVG 2025 Sailing Week and Bequia Regatta ends in grand climax

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Week and Bequia Regatta came to a grand climax yesterday with a closing and prize giving ceremony.

Chairperson of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, Bianca Porter said the Tourism Authority is pleased with the staging of this year’s event.

And, she commended all stakeholders who provided support in making the event a success.

Minister of Tourism, Carlos James also commended everyone who played an integral role in ensuring that the event was held this year.

