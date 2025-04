MR LENNOX ESSELS OLLIVIERRE better known as RIBSY of Campden Park died on Friday April 18th at the age of 73. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 3rd at the New Apostolic Church, Industrial Site, Campden Park. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Lowmans Leeward Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related