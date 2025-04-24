New Testament Church of God marks 85 Years with National convention

The New Testament Church of God is celebrating its 85th anniversary under the theme “Put On Thy Strength”

And, to celebrate this milestone, the Church is hosting its National Convention from April 23rd to 27th.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves was among people from different denominations who attended the opening service last night at New Testament Church of God, Wilson Hill

The Prime Minister congratulated the church on this significant milestone.

