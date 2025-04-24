Urologist advises regular check-ups and early detection to prevent Prostate complications

Urologist in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Rohan Deshong, has encouraged men to pay closer attention to their overall health, noting the direct connection to prostate health.

The prostate is a small gland that plays a key role in the male reproductive system, and its malfunction can affect both urinary and sexual function.

Speaking on NBC Radio recently, Dr. Deshong encouraged men to be proactive about their health and advised they get checked regularly, adding it doesn’t always require a visit to a urologist, as their general doctor can assess symptoms and make referrals when necessary.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related