Minister Peters issues Call to action during Child Abuse Awareness month Church Service

A Church Service was held at the Kingstown Seventh Day Adventist Church today, with a call to action to protect children from harm.

The call was made by Minister of National Mobilization and Social Development, Keisal Peters.

Peters said everyone must be committed to the well-being and protection of children throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Peters commended the Church for the role played in protecting the nation’s youth, but she said much more can be done.

Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month is being observed under the theme “Children are our priority – protect them so that their future can become a reality.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related