Ministry of Agriculture and World Bank validate National Food Security crisis preparedness plan

Officials in the Ministry of Agriculture and other key stakeholders were involved in a two day Food Security Crisis Preparedness Plan Validation Workshop.

The Ministry of Agriculture hosted the workshop in collaboration with the World Bank, to review the National Food Security Crisis Preparedness Plan.

Chief Agricultural Officer, Renato Gumbs, emphasized the importance of data in determining the criteria which would justify when and why a situation can be declared a crisis.

Representing the World Bank, Senior Agricultural Economist, Winston Dawes, said the plan puts a country in a better position to mobilize funding and resources to respond to a crisis in a timely manner.

