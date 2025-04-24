Government working on addressing issues affecting employees at Ministry of Education admin buildings

The Government is working on addressing issues affecting employees at the main administrative buildings of the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation.

Earlier this week the workers refrained from occupying their usual workplace, as a result of health related concerns.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves spoke about the issue on NBC Radio yesterday, indicating that meetings were held to urgently find alternative accommodation for the employees.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said staff will be relocated, while the health related concerns at the existing building will be addressed.

