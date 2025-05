MR CUTHBERT CARLOS YOUNG better known as SMOW, SHORTMAN and THUNDER of Roseau, Sion Hill died on Thursday April 17th at the age of 48. The funeral takes place on Thursday May 8th at the St. Georges Cathedral, Kingstown. The viewing begins at 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

