MS AGNES LESLEY PHILLIPS of Lowmans Leeward formerly of Clare Valley died on Wednesday April 9th at the age of 54. The funeral takes place on Sunday May 4th at the Clare Valley Seventh day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related