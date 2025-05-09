Parents and guardians who have children that need to be seen as part of World Pediatrics Orthopedic Scoliosis and Speech Pathology Missions, are being asked to contact the WP’s local office.

This appeal has come from St. Vincent and the Grenadines Programme Director for World Pediatrics, Sigmund Wiggins.

Wiggins said parents can get their children included in the missions, by obtaining a referral from their local doctors.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related