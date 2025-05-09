Cecil Cyrus Museum of Medical History opens at UWI Cave Hill

The Cecil Cyrus Museum of Medical History is now a reality. This follows its official opening by the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, at the Errol Walrond Building last night.

According to the University, the “A Cecil Cyrus Collection” will showcase artefacts highlighting the Caribbean’s medical history of traditional and orthodox approaches to medicine and health.

Speaking at last night’s ceremony Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St Clair Prince, said the collection is a symbol of only a small part of Dr Cyrus’ over six decades of medical service to St Vincent and the Grenadines and the Caribbean.

Minister Prince said he hopes the museum will become a platform for ongoing collaboration between historians and medical professionals.

