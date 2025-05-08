National March and Expo to Highlight Child Month Activities

A March and Expo will be held next week as part of activities to observe Child Month

The Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation is observing Child Month with a series of activities focused on children’s development and well-being.

Speaking on NBC Radio, Supervisor of the Colonaire Early Childhood Preschool and Chair of the Expo Committee, Vanessa Browne provided details on the upcoming national march and expo, scheduled for May 16th,

.

Supervisor of the Colonaire Early Childhood Preschool and Head of this year’s Expo Committee, Vanessa Browne.

This year’s Child Month is being observed under the theme: “Keeping Us Safe, Strong and Free – We are Children, Let Us Be.”

