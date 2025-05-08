Taiwan committed to Public Safety Enhancement through CCTV Surveillance Network and other digital initiatives

The Government of Taiwan is providing critical support in enhancing public safety in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

That’s the word from Taiwanese Ambassador, Her Excellency Fiona Fan.

Addressing the opening of a Digital Cities Forum this week, Ambassador Fan said Taiwan has assisted with establishing a robust CCTV surveillance network with over three hundred cameras installed across the country.

Ambassador Fan said Taiwan’s initiatives span from not only crime prevention but also the digitalization of the healthcare sector

