MRS SYLVIA ESMINA PORTER-CUMMINGS better known as MAMA and MS CUMMINGS of Green Hill formerly of Chateaubelair died on Wednesday April 23rd at the age of 77. The funeral takes place on Friday May 16th at the Gospel Hall Church, Kingstown. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

