MS NORMA OLETHA TESHEIRA better known as TANTY NORMA and LITTLE MUMMY of Cane End, Marriaqua died on Thursday April 24th at the age of 90. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 17th at the Mesopotamia, Gospel Hall Assembly. The viewing begins at 11:00 am. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by a blue van with registration number HB 996

Like this: Like Loading...

Related