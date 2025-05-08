St. Vincent Girls’ High School celebrates 114th anniversary with annual Gillis Francis math competition

Today marks the 114th Anniversary of the St. Vincent Girls’ High School.

And, to celebrate this milestone the School hosted the Annual Gillis Francis Math Competition, targeting third form students.

Delivering an address at the opening ceremony, Head Teacher at the Girls High School, LaToya DeRoche-John said the event is held annually to pay tribute to the late Gillis Francis, for his contribution to the education sector.

Deputy Chief Education Officer, Joycelyn Blake Browne, congratulated the Girls High School on this significant milestone.

