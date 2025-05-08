Government to invest over $8 million in road rehabilitation project at Sibble Hill
The Government is expected to spend over eight million dollars for road rehabilitation project at Sibble Hill in North Leeward.
Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel provided an update on the improvement to the road network nationwide, on NBC Radio yesterday.
Minister Daniel said the assessment and design for the project are complete.
Minister Daniel is hopeful that work on the project will begin before the end of the year.