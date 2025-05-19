The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is cautioning people across the country to be vigilant against the Influenza Virus commonly known as the Flu, even as confirmed cases continue to decrease.

This caution has come from Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Roger Duncan.

Dr. Duncan said most of the Influenza cases reported were confirmed to be Influenza A also known as H1N3, reiterating that Influenza numbers have been trending downwards.

Dr. Duncan also appealed to the public to continue practicing good hand hygiene, wearing masks and isolating themselves if feeling sick.

He said these measures can significantly reduce the spread of Influenza.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related