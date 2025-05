MS VANDA LESLYN DURRANT of Boston, Massachusetts formerly of Lowmans Windward died on Monday April 28th at the age of 73. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 24th at the House of Deliverance Church of God, 424 Washington Street, Dorchester, Massachusetts. The service begins at 10:30 am. Burial will be at the New Calvary Cemetery, 800 Harvard Street, Boston, Massachusetts.

