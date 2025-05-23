The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture is inviting stakeholders to submit proposals for the inaugural Caribbean Creative Tourism Awards.

Launched by the Creative Tourism Network® in collaboration with UNESCO Transcultura, the awards aim to recognize excellence in Caribbean tourism offerings that are deeply rooted in local cultures and entrepreneurial spirit.

According to a Ministry of Tourism News Release, they celebrate initiatives that showcase the region’s rich cultural diversity and innovative approaches to tourism.

Vincentian applicants can submit their projects in categories including:

best Caribbean creative destination, best Caribbean creative tourism strategy (implemented or theoretical), best Caribbean creative tourism experiences, best Caribbean creative accommodations best Caribbean creative tourism event, best Caribbean creative travel agency / tour operator / travel organizer / travel consultant, best Caribbean artist residency / creative hub, best Caribbean creative services, and best Caribbean creative tourism promotion campaign.

Submissions should highlight how the initiative contributes to the development of creative tourism in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, emphasizing authenticity, innovation, and community engagement.

Submission deadline is June 1, 2025 and persons can submit by using the Creative Tourism Network® Submission Portal.

The Ministry is encouraging all eligible stakeholders in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to seize the opportunity to gain international recognition for their contributions to creative tourism.

