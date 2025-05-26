SVG Christian Council condemns recent surge in gun violence in SVG

The Christian Council has strongly condemned the recent surge in gun violence, including the recent triple homicide, calling it a threat to peace, security, and the sanctity of life in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

In a statement, the Council extended condolences to the families of those affected and offered prayers for the recovery of the injured.

The Council described the violence as senseless and deeply troubling, urging the nation to reject fear and destruction and instead embrace peace, justice, and compassion.

The statement reads, “Every life lost to violence is a wound to society and an offense against God’s call for love.”

The Council is calling on citizens to support initiatives that promote peace, mentor at-risk youth, and learn strategies for conflict resolution.

It also pledged to work with authorities to address the root causes of violence and to help create safer communities.

