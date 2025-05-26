Arrest made in connection to Belmont triple homicide

Commissioner of Police, Enville Williams, has confirmed that an arrest has been made in connection with the recent triple homicide in Belmont that occurred just over a week ago.

Speaking at a news conference held at Police Headquarters in Kingstown, Commissioner Williams revealed that 24-year-old Kesroy Ryan, a labourer of Lowmans Windward, is currently in custody.

He is facing three counts of murder and three of attempted murder. The investigation remains active as police continue working to bring all those responsible to justice.

