Latest News News & Sports NBC's Special Report- Tuesday 27th May,2025 Z Jack May 27, 2025

Vincentians are being encouraged to ensure that they are prepared for the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which begins in a few days on June 1st. Recardo Wilson has more in today's Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/HURRICANE-PREPAREDNESS-REPORT.mp3

Previous: Government of SVG reaffirms stance against privatization of health care services