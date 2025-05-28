Maroon Hill Road undergoes major upgrades as part of effort to improve road network

A critical stretch of roadway in Maroon Hill is undergoing significant upgrades as part of a government-led effort to enhance transportation infrastructure and road safety.

The Ministry of Transport and Works, through its National Disaster Management Project Implementation Unit, is spearheading the rehabilitation of approximately 1.5 miles of roadway — a project that includes widening, straightening, and the installation of crash barriers and curbs.

Site Engineer Gregory Huggins confirmed to the Agency for Public Information (API) that the improvements are designed to provide a safer and more efficient passage for all road users.

Meanwhile, Senior Engineer at Dipcon Engineering, Surendra Singh, has said that the construction team has encountered unexpected challenges while preparing to construct retaining walls along the Maroon Hill road.

Singh explained that due to the variable soil conditions, there have been more landslides than initially anticipated, prompting a decision to extend the road closure during construction for safety reasons.

Photo credit:API

