Young Vincentians encouraged to explore profitable opportunities in Rabbit Farming

Rabbit farmer Gerwin Pompey has urged young Vincentians to consider rabbit farming as a viable and profitable career option.

Speaking with the Agency for Public Information (API), Pompey highlighted the benefits of entering the rabbit farming industry, particularly its low entry barrier and high return potential.

Pompey noted that rabbits are known for their rapid reproduction rates, which make them ideal for small-scale farmers looking to build sustainable livestock operations.

He also pointed out that rabbit meat is among the most expensive in local markets, making it a lucrative opportunity for new entrants.

