Deputy Police Commissioner reassures citizens about protection of witnesses

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Frankie Joseph, is reassuring citizens that the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has robust systems in place to protect witnesses who come forward with vital information.

Speaking at a recent police press conference, Deputy Commissioner Joseph emphasized that individuals assisting in criminal investigations can do so safely, thanks to special provisions such as voice and facial distortion, and the option to testify from undisclosed locations.

In a further appeal, Joseph called on the public to work in closer partnership with law enforcement to help bring the crime situation under control.

He stressed that a united effort is critical to restoring peace and ensuring community safety.

